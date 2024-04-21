Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 127.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY traded down $19.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $726.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,924. The company has a market capitalization of $690.11 billion, a PE ratio of 125.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $369.76 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $763.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $660.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

