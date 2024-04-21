Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $42.20 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283,771 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.7% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $42,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in PayPal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.31. 13,177,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,214,834. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

