Cetera Trust Company N.A Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP traded up $13.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,573,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,438. The company has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.65. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $231.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXP shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.62.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

