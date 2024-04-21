Cetera Trust Company N.A Buys New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $174.13. 6,636,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,502,704. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $239.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

Read Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.