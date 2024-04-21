Carmel Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 692.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Insider Activity at Columbus McKinnon

In related news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,241. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $349,233.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,241. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $392,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCO. DA Davidson increased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

CMCO traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $40.97. 145,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,530. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.