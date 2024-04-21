Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 586.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of VRRM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.49. 858,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,795. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.76 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 6.98%. Research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

In related news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Further Reading

