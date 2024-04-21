Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $216,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.20. 5,406,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $94.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.01.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

