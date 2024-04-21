Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,601 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $13,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM stock remained flat at $59.71 during midday trading on Friday. 603,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,129. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

