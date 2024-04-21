Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,273 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,445. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

