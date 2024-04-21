Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 382.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,685. The stock has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.82.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.