Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 123,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 161,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 149,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares during the period.

BATS MOAT traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $84.30. The company had a trading volume of 743,633 shares. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.39.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

