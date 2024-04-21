Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.69. The stock had a trading volume of 456,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,071. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $115.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.