Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $1,813,000. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its position in PDD by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth $13,379,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after buying an additional 20,045 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD opened at $113.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.86. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $152.99.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.