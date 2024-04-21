Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Bar Harbor Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 734,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. 44,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.74. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $30.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.73%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

