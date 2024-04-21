Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.57. The company had a trading volume of 984,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,524. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.79. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $198.52 and a twelve month high of $256.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $2,925,233.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

