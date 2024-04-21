Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after buying an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.40. 1,951,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,879. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.87.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

