Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,979,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,089. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.49. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $111.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.38.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

