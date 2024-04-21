Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,303,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,345. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

