Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 91.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 3M from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $92.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,588,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,513. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $95.67. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

