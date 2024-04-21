Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Invests $720,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,689,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,454. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

