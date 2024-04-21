Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF makes up 2.0% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PFXF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 401,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,854. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $18.07.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

