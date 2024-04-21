Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 1.4% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,628,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

