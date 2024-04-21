Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. Sells 53,968 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,968 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 5.8% of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after buying an additional 1,527,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

