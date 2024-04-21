Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.00 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $14.00 billion and approximately $431.84 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $37.04 or 0.00057056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00023516 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009515 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00013330 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006208 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,686,224 coins and its circulating supply is 377,996,584 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

