Annapolis Financial Services LLC Invests $26,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BST. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth $2,245,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth $284,000.

Shares of NYSE BST traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 148,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,664. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $37.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

