Annapolis Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 272.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,405,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,734. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

