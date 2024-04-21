Annapolis Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.68.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $653,183 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,899,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,867. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.43. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $84.29 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

