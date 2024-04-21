Annapolis Financial Services LLC Acquires 334 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,224. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $105.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.54.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

