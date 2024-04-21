Annapolis Financial Services LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Five Below by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 168,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,982,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in Five Below by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 5,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.83.

Five Below Stock Down 1.1 %

Five Below stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.29. 873,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,286. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.57 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.82.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.