Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Holdings Lifted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,139 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up approximately 0.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.26% of Ally Financial worth $27,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Ally Financial by 2,376.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 514,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 493,772 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 330,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 65,354 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,236,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

