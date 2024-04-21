Acala Token (ACA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $113.59 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $113.59 million and $5.21 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011629 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,964.28 or 0.99929668 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010818 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.11752664 USD and is up 6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $5,191,988.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.