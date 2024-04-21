abrdn plc Has $79.76 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,174 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.11% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $79,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $499,469.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $499,469.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,461.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

