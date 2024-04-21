ABCMETA (META) Trading Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $355,699.61 and $1.42 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011691 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001509 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,957.24 or 0.99912027 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010818 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000356 USD and is down -8.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $111.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.