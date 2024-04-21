910 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Acquired by Criterion Capital Advisors LLC

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after buying an additional 93,954 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,708,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 908,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,285,000 after acquiring an additional 75,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FTCS stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $81.73. 445,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,153. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $70.91 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.81.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

