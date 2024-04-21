618 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Purchased by Criterion Capital Advisors LLC

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of IYW traded down $3.66 on Friday, reaching $124.75. 2,094,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,499. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $88.64 and a 12 month high of $137.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

