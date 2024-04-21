321 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Bought by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $432,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OEF stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.68. The stock had a trading volume of 287,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,155. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $185.37 and a 12-month high of $248.69. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.57.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.