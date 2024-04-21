1,675 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.71. 2,760,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.40 and its 200 day moving average is $135.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

