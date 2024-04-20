Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Trading 1.4% Higher

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 140,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 925,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VYGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $407.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.84. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $980,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Articles

