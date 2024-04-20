TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells $3,699,300.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,187.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $741.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,248.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,192.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,046.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,163.27.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

