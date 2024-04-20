TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells $3,699,300.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00.
- On Thursday, February 15th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total value of $3,421,440.00.
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
TDG stock opened at $1,187.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $741.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,248.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,192.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,046.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,163.27.
Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
