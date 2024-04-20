Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 0.4% Higher

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $972.99 and last traded at $963.94. Approximately 1,907,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,794,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $960.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $949.85.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $956.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.85.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

