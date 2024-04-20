Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $3,411.20 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011213 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001420 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,823.16 or 1.00049955 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010837 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00220562 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,267.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

