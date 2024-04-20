Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QTWO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Q2 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

Q2 Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE QTWO opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Q2 has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $53.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.62.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $345,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at $22,714,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $1,849,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares in the company, valued at $19,452,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $345,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,313 shares of company stock worth $15,340,114. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

