Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 16,556 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total value of $373,367.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,329,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total transaction of $373,367.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,329,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $166,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,172 shares of company stock worth $22,019,320 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $96.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.95. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $485.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

