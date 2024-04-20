HTLF Bank Makes New $706,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,420,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,082 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,624,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,598,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,783,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,639,000 after purchasing an additional 567,914 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $57.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $62.65.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

