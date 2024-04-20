Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

NYSE:HOMB opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,296,990.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,691.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

