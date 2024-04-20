Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Increases Dividend to $0.87 Per Share

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.8737 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Eiffage’s previous dividend of $0.60.

Eiffage Stock Up 1.4 %

EFGSY stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Eiffage has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60.

About Eiffage

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

