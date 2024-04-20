Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Increases Dividend to $0.87 Per Share

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.8737 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Eiffage’s previous dividend of $0.60.
Eiffage Stock Up 1.4 %
EFGSY stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Eiffage has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60.
About Eiffage
