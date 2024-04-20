Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Edgio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGIO opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Edgio has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55.

Get Edgio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Edgio by 633.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 137,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edgio by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,761,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 148,264 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.