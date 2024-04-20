Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.350-4.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.35-4.75 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,077,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,552,000 after buying an additional 149,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,429,000 after purchasing an additional 53,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

