Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,063,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,548,489. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $93.29 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.27 and a 200 day moving average of $112.80. The company has a market cap of $315.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

