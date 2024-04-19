Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 464 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after buying an additional 2,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after purchasing an additional 314,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. 862,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,036,545. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average of $71.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

